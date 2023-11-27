Philips improves workflow and efficiency with next generation ultrasound systems EPIQ Elite and Affiniti at #RSNA23

November 27, 2023

Improved imaging and advanced tools drive standardized workflow efficiency across multiple specialties

Shared common interface and transducers let users move effortlessly between ultrasound systems for a more simplified user experience

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today placed workflow and efficiency at the heart of the next generation of its flagship ultrasound systems EPIQ Elite and Affiniti at #RSNA23 . Globally, ultrasound users are challenged with increased patient volume and staffing shortages – exacerbated by more complex cases. The systems feature new automated tools and a common user interface coupled with transducer compatibility across Philips ultrasound systems, including the recently introduced Compact Ultrasound 5000 Series . These latest advances are demonstrating a positive impact on patient and staff satisfaction with customers worldwide by helping to improve workflow and provide greater scanning efficiency.

“At the University of Washington Medical Center, we have multiple locations where we do a wide range of ultrasounds, from general imaging and obstetrics to abdominal, where our sonographers perform as many as 150-170 ultrasound exams in a typical a day,” said Dr. Manjiri Dighe, MD, Medical Director of Ultrasound and Adjunct Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington Department of Radiology, Seattle, USA. “Using the latest advances from Philips Ultrasound like the next generation Flow Viewer and MVI Super Resolution CEUS, it’s easier for me to have increased confidence in my diagnosis and ultimately help my patients get better and faster treatment options. To help us better manage a very heavy throughput of patients, the next generation Auto Scan Assistant also helps the sonographer optimize the image, while reducing the number of keystrokes by more than 50% which has greatly improved our staff satisfaction and the quality of our exams.”

“Our next generation ultrasound systems EPIQ and Affiniti address the challenges healthcare systems face every day in dealing with more patients with more complex conditions while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs,” said Jeff Cohen, General Manager of Ultrasound at Philips. “By providing a consistent platform across our systems, and continually improving workflow, we’re able to give clinicians more time to focus on what they do best: caring for their patients.”

Next generation of clinical performance, advanced insights and simplified workflows

New features and major enhancements incorporated in Philips’ latest ultrasound systems driving advanced visualization and efficiency include:

Contrast-enhanced ultrasound: EPIQ Elite’s enhanced super-resolution MVI , available only from Philips, offers an improvement of more than 200% in spatial resolution for contrast-enhanced Ultrasound [1] to help provide valuable information about the pattern of blood flow in lesion characterization.

EPIQ Elite’s enhanced , available only from Philips, offers an improvement of more than 200% in spatial resolution for contrast-enhanced Ultrasound [1] to help provide valuable information about the pattern of blood flow in lesion characterization. Ultra-high frequency transducer: Philips’ new award-winning mL26-8 ultra-high frequency transducer for the EPIQ platform improves spatial resolution by 36% and improves penetration by 64% improvement [2] over the previous transducers.

Philips’ new award-winning for the EPIQ platform improves spatial resolution by 36% and improves penetration by 64% improvement [2] over the previous transducers. 3D-like vascular flow advanced imaging: Flow Viewer , Philips’ latest innovation in color flow Doppler imaging, generates a 3D-like image of blood flow in vessels that can enhance decision-making in challenging cases.

, Philips’ latest innovation in color flow Doppler imaging, generates a 3D-like image of blood flow in vessels that can enhance decision-making in challenging cases. Fast, quality advanced image acquisition: Philips’ next-generation Auto SCAN Assistant enhances user workflow efficiency to acquire high-quality images with a 54% reduction in button pushes during an exam [3], automatically optimizing the image on a pixel-by-pixel basis.

Philips’ next-generation Auto SCAN Assistant enhances user workflow efficiency to acquire high-quality images with a 54% reduction in button pushes during an exam [3], automatically optimizing the image on a pixel-by-pixel basis. Expanded tele-ultrasound capability: Philips Ultrasound Collaboration Live now allows up to six users to collaborate in real-time during an ultrasound exam, potentially reducing the need for follow-up scans and additional patient travel.

Demonstrations of Philips’ latest EPIQ Elite and Affiniti ultrasound systems, along with live scanning will be available in the Philips Booth #6730 at #RSNA23. Visit Philips at RSNA for more information.

[1] Compared to Philips legacy MVI.

[2] Compared to the predecessor L15-7iO.

[3] When comparing VM10 performance to VM 7 performance.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O’Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +1 978 221 8919

E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 70,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000901190