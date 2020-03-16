Philips convenes the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

March 16, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

In addition to the proposals to adopt the company’s financial statements and dividend, the agenda of the 2020 AGM includes proposals to appoint Feike Sijbesma and Peter Löscher and re-appoint Neelam Dhawan as members of the Supervisory Board, and proposals regarding the remuneration of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board.

The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam (Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam) on Thursday April 30, 2020, beginning at 14:00 hours CET.

In view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Philips has decided to limit social gatherings surrounding the 2020 AGM and to cancel the usual lunch and post-meeting reception. It is uncertain how the coronavirus disease outbreak will further impact the 2020 AGM. Philips may take additional precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of all participants to the meeting. Such measures could for example relate to meeting logistics, including the location of the meeting. Philips is also reviewing the option to allow shareholders to virtually attend and vote at the 2020 AGM. The situation will be closely monitored and shareholders are advised to regularly check the company’s website ( www.philips.com/agm ) for updates until the date of the meeting.

Click here to view the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2019 (which was published on February 25, 2020), the binding nominations, the proposals regarding the remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, and all other documents relevant for the 2020 AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 15213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Leandro Mazzoni

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77222

E-mail: leandro.mazzoni@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments