Philips and InSightec partner to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery

December 17, 2020

Companies to develop compatibility of Philips’ MR Ingenia 3.0T and 1.5T systems with the InSightec Exablate Neuro platform

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Haifa, Israel – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and InSightec , a global healthcare company focused on the therapeutic power of acoustic energy, today announced a collaboration to expand access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for incisionless neurosurgery. By developing compatibility between Philips’ advanced MR systems and the Exablate Neuro platform from InSightec, the two companies will support expanded access to MR-guided focused ultrasound for the treatment of Essential Tremor and other neurological disorders. The expansion of access to this innovative treatment option has the potential to significantly improve the patient and staff experience, enhance health outcomes and lower the cost of care.

Essential Tremor is a neurological condition that typically causes shaking of the hands, head and voice, and may also cause shaking of the legs and trunk. The tremor begins mildly and progresses over time, and in some patients, is severe enough to interfere with daily activities, such as personal care, eating or getting dressed. Essential Tremor is one of the most common movement disorders in the world [1]. MR-guided focused ultrasound uses high-intensity sound waves, guided by magnetic resonance imaging, to target and treat the area of the brain responsible for the tremor. The incisionless treatment option is often performed in an outpatient setting, with many patients showing immediate tremor relief with minimal complications.

“As a leading innovator in MR imaging to support precise diagnosis and targeted therapies, we continue to expand the role of MR in providing precision guidance for minimally invasive therapy solutions into new treatment areas,” said Arjen Radder, General Manager for MR at Philips. “By partnering with InSightec we are expanding access to Philips’ advanced MR capabilities to a wider range of healthcare providers, including neurosurgery practices both in-hospital and in outpatient settings, as well as the global research community. Together, we aim to advance towards clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.”

“InSightec is committed to expanding patient access for MR-guided focused ultrasound, which is rapidly being adopted as a standard of care worldwide for treating Essential Tremor, as well as continuing to develop a research pipeline for the treatment of many other disorders,” said Maurice R. Ferré MD, InSightec CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Partnering with Philips will help increase adoption of our innovative technology to transform patient care.”

The partnership will involve the development of compatibility between the InSightec Exablate Neuro platform and Philips’ MR Ingenia Elition 3.0T, Ingenia 3.0T and Ingenia 1.5T systems. This includes the Ambition 1.5T MR, the industry’s first and only commercially available fully sealed magnet for more productive, helium-free operations [2]. Philips’ MR therapy portfolio also includes its Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MR for use during neurosurgical procedures, as well as its leading MR-only radiotherapy applications, which enable clinicians to quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

The parties expect market introduction for the compatible systems in 2023 with offerings available for both existing and new customers.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ pmc/articles/PMC2938289/

[2] Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 631 639 916

E-mail: mark.groves@philips.com

Lyndsay Isaksen

G&S Business Communications for InSightec

Tel.: +1 917 595 3032

E-mail: lisaksen@gscommunications.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

About InSightec

InSightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company’s Exablate® Neuro platform focuses sound waves, guided by MRI, to provide tremor relief to patients with Essential Tremor and Tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. InSightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, please visit: www.insightec.com .

Attachments