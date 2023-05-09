Philippines’ total external trade declines 5.1 pct in March

The Philippines' total external trade in goods recorded a year-on-year decrease of 5.1 percent in March to 17.98 billion U.S. dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Of the total external trade in March, 63.7 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The PSA said the deficit of trade in goods amounted to 4.93 billion dollars, with an annual decrease of 7.5 percent.

According to the agency, China was the Philippines' highest supplier of imported goods and also the largest export destination in March.

Source: Xinhua Finance Agency