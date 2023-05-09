Philippines’ total external trade declines 5.1 pct in March

General
admin

The Philippines' total external trade in goods recorded a year-on-year decrease of 5.1 percent in March to 17.98 billion U.S. dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Of the total external trade in March, 63.7 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The PSA said the deficit of trade in goods amounted to 4.93 billion dollars, with an annual decrease of 7.5 percent.

According to the agency, China was the Philippines' highest supplier of imported goods and also the largest export destination in March.

Source: Xinhua Finance Agency

Related Posts

﻿More Pinoys following health protocols: DILG

admin

Duterte had difficulty flying back to Manila due to Taal unrest

admin

﻿Fitch Solutions eyes steady BSP rates until late 2022

admin