Philippines’ Total External Trade Declined By 9.6 Percent In June

The Philippines’ total external trade in goods dropped by 9.6 percent in June, to 17.32 billion U.S. dollars, compared to the amount recorded a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said today.

Of the total external trade in June, 61.3 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods, the agency said.

The trade deficit in goods in June amounted to 3.92 billion U.S. dollars, indicating an annual decrease of 33.3 percent.

China was the Philippines’ highest supplier of imported goods in June, and the second-largest destination of the exports

