Philippines’ Total External Trade Declined 2.4 Percent In Jan

The Philippines’ total external trade in goods, fell by 2.4 percent in Jan, to 16.20 billion U.S. dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said today.

Of the total external trade in Jan, 67.7 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods, the agency said.

The balance of trade amounted to -5.74 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 27.2 percent, it added.

In Dec, 2022, the annual decrease was 8.9 percent and trade deficit recorded an annual decline of 11.9 percent.

