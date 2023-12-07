Philippines to Reestablish Embassy in Helsinki Amid Strengthening Ties with Finland

Manila – The Philippines is set to reopen its embassy in Helsinki, Finland, in a bid to foster increased cooperation and engagement. This announcement was made by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) during the Finland National Day reception held in Taguig City on December 6.

According to Philippines News Agency, Theresa Lazaro, this decision reciprocates Finland's reopening of its mission in Manila in 2020 and the establishment of its honorary consulates in Davao and Cebu. Lazaro emphasized that the reopening of the Philippine Embassy in Helsinki next year is a crucial step towards more efficient cooperation between the two countries. The embassy in Finland had been closed a decade ago as part of a strategy to maximize resources and support Filipino communities in more populous regions. However, Lazaro noted that Manila and Helsinki have seen closer relations in recent years, including high-level exchanges and the 7th round of political consultations in January 2023. The two nations are exploring enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including trade, education, science and technology, green technologies, maritime, immigration, labor, and creative industries.