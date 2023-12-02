Philippines to Enhance Immigration Services with Newly Trained Personnel

Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga - As the holiday season approaches, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is preparing to bolster its frontline services by deploying additional immigration officers. BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced in a news release on Saturday that 38 new personnel are currently undergoing extensive training at the Philippine Immigration Academy.

According to Philippines News Agency, the group being trained includes immigration officers and assistants, administrative aides, and fingerprint examiners. These new hires are set to join the frontline services following their graduation on December 11. Tansingco also mentioned that other trainees are being prepared to serve as acting immigration officers to support augmentation teams.

The training curriculum for these new personnel is comprehensive, encompassing not only immigration laws and policies but also soft skills to enhance their service quality. Tansingco emphasized the importance of this aspect of training, especially in light of past challenges. The focus on soft skills aims to improve communication, customer service, and conflict resolution abilities among frontline staff.