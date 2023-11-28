Philippines Surpasses 4.82 Million Foreign Visitor Arrivals in 2022

Manila – The Philippines has exceeded its target for foreign visitor arrivals in 2022, recording over 4.82 million visitors, including overseas Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, As of November 28, DOT data indicates that the majority of foreign visitors hailed from South Korea, followed by the United States and Japan. Other significant contributors to the total include visitors from Australia, China, Canada, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. These arrivals have contributed PHP404 billion to the Philippine economy.

Frasco highlighted the significant role of tourism in driving economic growth, noting that the sector is the second highest contributor to the country's economic development. The industry employs approximately 5.35 million Filipinos, playing a crucial role in providing jobs, livelihood, and community well-being.

Key initiatives contributing to this success include the liberalization of visa policies, establishment of tourist rest areas, and the launch of a multi-platform tourist call center. These efforts have been instrumental in achieving the target set by the DOT.