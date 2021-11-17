Philippines: Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu – Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRPH044

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update is issued to inform stakeholders of revisions made to the Emergency Plan of Action (EPOA) based on the immediate humanitarian needs and priorities identified through the rapid disaster assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) conducted in the Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu affected areas.

The operation is being revised to expand the scope of interventions to include livelihood and basic needs support in the form of cash transfers to allow households to meet their basic needs and could contribute to the early recovery of 2,000 households. Furthermore, operation has been extended to an additional province; Abra, in-line with the impact of the disaster and poverty incident. Hence, the operation will be implemented in Abra, Ilocos Sur and La Union provinces.

This has resulted in a second allocation from DREF of CHF 451,430 bringing the total allocation to CHF 533,846. This operation update also informs of the extension of this DREF operation by two months, until 30 April 2022.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

• 10 October 2021: Tropical Storm Kompasu (locally known as Maring) merged with a Tropical Depression locally known as Nando, while moving towards the Extreme Northern Luzon. It further enhanced the southwest monsoon affecting the Philippines.

• 11 October 2021: Tropical Storm Kompasu intensified into Severe Tropical Storm and passed very close to south of Camiguin Island, after which it made a landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan (Region II).

• 12 October 2021: Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu further enhanced the monsoon, bringing more rain to already inundated areas and causing flooding and rain-induced landslides.

• 14 October 2021: Due to the heavy rains and the high saturation of soil moisture, flooding including flash floods and rain-induced landslides continued to be reported across the Luzon Island group.

• 19 October 2021: IFRC supports the Philippine Red Cross operation with a DREF allocation of CHF 82,416, targeting 5,000 people with relief in the most affected northern provinces, La Union and Ilocos Sur (Region I).

• 12 November 2021: IFRC issues Operations update no. 1 for revised DREF allocation of CHF 533,846. This is to extend the support to the increased needs identified based on the RDANA conducted by PRC.

Description of the disaster

On 7 October 2021, a Low-Pressure Area East of Camarines Norte developed into a tropical depression while moving erratically over the Philippine Sea, and on the following day intensified into a Tropical Storm called Kompasu (locally known as Maring). On 10 October 2021, Tropical Storm Kompasu merged with a Tropical Depression (locally known as Nando) and continued moving towards the Extreme Northern Luzon. It enhanced the annual southwest monsoon (locally known as Habagat) affecting the Philippines since early June 2021.

On 11 October, Tropical Storm Kompasu intensified into Severe Tropical Storm (STS) and passed close to south of Camiguin Island, after which it made a landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island, Cagayan in Region II. It further enhanced the southwest monsoon, bringing more rain to already inundated areas and causing heavy flooding in Cagayan Valley, MIMAROPA and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) up to level two were in place in many provinces across Luzon. Although the Severe Tropical Storm exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday 12 October, further heavy rains were experienced. As a result of the weather disturbances, there are humanitarian needs identified in Northern Luzon (detailed below).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has reported a total of 235 flooded areas and 31 incidents of rain-induced landslides in Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, CARAGA and CAR. Flooding up to waist level has been caused by continuous rains and the high saturation of soil moisture. In Pangasinan, the Marusay/ Sinucalan River has been reported overflowing, and in addition high tide and fluvial flooding have been experienced in low-lying areas.

Residents of the flooded regions, particularly those living near rivers, in low-lying areas or mountainous areas, have been advised by the Philippine government to take actions against flooding and landslides.

The latest figures reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on 31 October 21 and Department of Social Welfare and Development – Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD - DROMIC) on 30 October are summarized in the table below:

The government of La Union declared a state of calamity in the entire province on 15 October 2021, due to massive agriculture and infrastructure losses. Likewise, Ilocos Sur declared a state of calamity on Monday, 18 October 2021.

The proclamation is meant to hasten the rescue, relief and early recovery efforts of the government, the private sector and humanitarian partners. It is also meant to give the government ample latitude in using funds for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

The ongoing typhoon season is forecasted to bring another four to six tropical cyclones to the Philippines by the end of the year, most of which are expected to make landfall. These tropical cyclones will possibly enhance the Northeast Monsoon. In addition, recent oceanic and atmospheric conditions indicate the onset of La Niña, which is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2022. The phenomenon is usually associated with above normal rainfall conditions across most areas of the country. Therefore, there is a risk of a significant increase in the vulnerability of people left without suitable shelter and livelihood. The disruption to agricultural production will also impact communities’ food sec urity over the coming months.

The severe tropical storm and subsequent flooding arrived while the Philippines authorities and partner organizations are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic (MDRCOVID19) and while communities are still recovering from the typhoons in October and November 2020 (Goni and Vamco MDRPH041). Since January 2020, the country has experienced the spread of COVID-19. On 12 March 2020, the Philippine government raised a Code Red sublevel 2 as recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). This has imposed stringent measures on the country including measures of physical distancing, enhanced community quarantines (ECQ), and limitation of movement within the entire country.

As of 30 October 2021, the Department of Health has reported a total of 2,783,896 cases of COVID-19, out of which 47,690 are active cases, 2,693,162 recoveries and 43,044 deaths. The daily number of new reported COVID-19 cases has reduced to less than 5,000 from its peak in September 2021, when more than 20,000 cases were reported daily.

