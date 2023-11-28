Philippines Seeks Reelection to IMO Council at London Assembly

London – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) of the Philippines is actively campaigning for the country's reelection to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council. This effort is part of the ongoing 33rd IMO Assembly, currently being held in London.

According to Philippines News Agency, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed that if reelected to the IMO under 'Category C for the 2024-2025 biennium', the Philippines aims to transform its maritime industry into one that is progressive, safe, sustainable, environmentally sound, and prepared for the future. Bautista emphasized the country's commitment to contributing to the global maritime industry, not just as a major provider of high-caliber seafarers, but also in promoting safe and secure shipping operations focused on growth, modernization, resiliency, and sustainability.

During the London assembly, the IMO is expected to adopt the 'Strategic Plan for the period 2024-2049'. Bautista highlighted the Philippines' '10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan', which includes efforts to strengthen the shipbuilding industry. The country is currently ranked as the fifth-largest shipbuilding nation globally. As of 2021, the Philippines has 116 shipyards and has locally constructed 569 ships for domestic use, with at least 47 ships exported in 2022.

The DOTr Secretary also mentioned the European Commission's (EC) recent decision to continue recognizing the training certificates issued to Filipino seafarers. Additionally, the Philippines is the first member-state recognized by the International Labor Organization for fully complying with the international requirements of the Seafarers Identity Documents Convention of 2003.

The IMO Assembly serves as the highest governing body of the organization, which is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. The 33rd IMO Assembly began on November 27 and is scheduled to conclude on December 6.