Philippines President Marcos Declared ‘Recovered’ from Covid-19

Manila - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has been officially declared 'recovered' from Covid-19, showing no further symptoms of the virus, as announced by Malacañang on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos is progressing well in his recovery, now symptom-free for over 24 hours. The PCO's Facebook post detailed that the President no longer exhibits symptoms such as cough, nasal congestion, and fever. All other medical assessments were noted as unremarkable, leading to the conclusion of his Covid-19 recovery.

The PCO reported that throughout his home isolation period, which concludes on Sunday, President Marcos was under the close watch of medical professionals. Following the end of his isolation, as a preventive measure, he will continue to wear a face mask during public engagements for an additional 10 days.

This follows the Department of Health's revised guidelines, which stipulate a five-day home isolation period for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals infected with Covid-19. The guidelines allow for shortening the isolation period for those who are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of antipyretics, such as paracetamol, and who show improvement in respiratory symptoms. Furthermore, individuals are required to wear well-fitted face masks for 10 days post-isolation.