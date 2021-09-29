Philippines: Mindanao Humanitarian Situation as of 27 September 2021

MARAWI CONFLICT

86,000 displaced population

More than 21,000 people (4,229 families) are still staying in 13 transitory sites while the rest of the IDPs are in home-based setting. About 379 families are relocated to permanent shelter projects wherein 2,578 of these houses are under construction.

The MHT continues to partner with government on IDP concerns on food security, livelihood, WASH, education, health and nutrition, protection, and early recovery

DISPLACEMENT IN MAGUINDANAO

9,800 displaced population

According to Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSWD) report as of 25 September 2021, more than 9,800 people are still displaced in Maguindanao province. The residents gradually returned to their homes despite safety and security concerns as the situation remains volatile due to continuous focused military operations of government troops against Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs).

ZAMBOANGA SIEGE

3600 displaced population

Around 290 people (58 families) are still staying in transitory sites while the rest of the IDPs are in home-based setting since 2013.

DISPLACEMENT IN BASILAN 2,300 displaced population

On 03 August, approximately 2,000 people were pre-emptively evacuated due to fear of armed conflict between warring groups in Al-Barka, Basilan.

The local government sought the assistance of the Municipal Peace and Order Council and the Ministry of Interior and Local Government to intervene in the settlement of the conflict.

On 13 August 2021, approximately 315 people were forcibly displaced due to an armed confrontation between the paramilitary forces, the Barangay Police Action Team and the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU).

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO DISPLACEMENT

1,200 displaced population

Protracted displacements in other parts of Mindanao persist due to armed conflict between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the New Peoples Army in the provinces of Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur.

NORTH COTABATO AND DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKES

14,200* displaced population

About 8,900 people (1,780 families) in 12 sites in Cotabato province, and about 5,344 people (1,436 families) in 17 sites in Davao Del Sur province are still displaced and await relocation sites after series of earthquakes in 2019.

DISPLACEMENT IN SULU

940 displaced population

Around 940 people remain displaced from Patikul, Sulu since 2017 due to armed conflict between the Government security forces and Abu Sayaff Group. Majority of IDPs displaced in 2017 have returned home. BARMM and local government units of Sulu have constructed infrastructures farm to market road pavement, barangay halls, day care center, madrasa, houses, water system and school for returned IDPs. Barangay Sandah requested MSSD and LGU Sulu to assess and facilitate the return of remaining IDPs, whose schedule of return is yet to be finalized.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs