Philippines Eyes Peace Talks with NDF to Foster Countryside Development

Manila - Representative Alfred Delos Santos of Ang Probinsyano Party-list has expressed optimism about the potential benefits of renewed peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF) for the rural regions of the Philippines. In a recent statement, Delos Santos conveyed his confidence in the positive reception of this news in the Bicol region, emphasizing the anticipated progress in local economies and social dynamics.

According to Philippines News Agency, the resumption of talks between the government and the NDF, which includes the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA-NDFP), follows closely after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s amnesty offer to former rebels. This development, Delos Santos believes, signals goodwill and builds confidence for the peace process. He also mentioned the potential role of the National Amnesty Commission, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in explaining the details of the amnesty and peace talks in various barangays.

On Tuesday, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. announced a joint statement signed in Oslo, Norway, affirming a commitment to a 'principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict' between the Philippine government and the NDF. In response, House Speaker Martin Romualdez stated that the House of Representatives would fast-track the passage of resolutions supporting President Marcos Jr.'s amnesty proclamations for various rebel groups, including the CPP-NPA-NDF. These proclamations aim to encourage rebels and insurgents to reintegrate into society as part of comprehensive peace initiatives.

The Amnesty Proclamations 403, 404, 405, and 406 cover members of various groups, including the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), CPP-NPA-NDF, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). These measures, as Romualdez and other House leaders emphasized, are vital for ensuring lasting peace, unity, and reconciliation in the Philippines.