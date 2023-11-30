Philippines Experiences Rains Due to Northeast Monsoon and Easterlies

Manila – Several areas in the Philippines will continue to experience rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," and the easterlies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, are facing rains caused by the northeast monsoon. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that moderate to heavy rains in these areas could lead to flash floods and landslides.

The Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of the Cagayan Valley are expected to have isolated light rains due to the same weather system. The rest of the country is forecast to experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. PAGASA forecaster Patrick del Mundo advised caution as heavy rains may lead to floods and landslides.

Del Mundo also noted that no low-pressure area was observed inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and that the chance of a tropical cyclone entering or developing in the next five days is slim. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across Luzon, with rough to very rough seas expected over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, posing risks to small seacrafts.