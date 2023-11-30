Philippines Demonstrates Environmental Commitment with Climate Adaptation Projects

Manila – The Climate Change Commission (CCC) of the Philippines underscored the country's dedication to global environmental responsibility with the approval of six new climate adaptation projects funded by the People's Survival Fund (PSF). CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert Eric E.A Borje highlighted this commitment following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s allocation of over PHP541 million to the PSF.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Marcos administration's ability to mobilize domestic resources for adaptation measures at local levels is crucial, especially considering the immediate demands posed by climate change.

The newly approved projects include a PHP271.15 million grant for the Provincial Government of Mountain Province to establish a Climate Field School (CFS) to support agriculture and fisheries. The Municipality of Maramag, Bukidnon received PHP126.40 million for drainage systems and agroforestry development, while Borongan City, Eastern Samar, obtained PHP117.96 million for embankment infrastructure and reforestation along the Lo-om River. Other projects include solar-powered lamps in Cabagan, Isabela, mangrove rehabilitation in Catanauan, Quezon, and a water harvesting structures project in Besao, Mountain Province.

The PSF, established under Republic Act No. 10174, is a special fund in the National Treasury designed to finance long-term climate change adaptation programs and projects. The CCC is responsible for reviewing, evaluating, and recommending project proposals for PSF funding, ensuring transparency and public access to information, and developing guidelines for local or community organizations to access the fund.