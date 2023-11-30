Philippines Declares ‘National Bike-to-Work Day’ to Promote Active Transport

Manila – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has proclaimed the last working day of November as 'National Bike-to-Work Day' in the Philippines. Proclamation 409, signed on November 28, aims to raise awareness of cycling as a viable transportation mode and promote active transport in the country. The proclamation, made public on Wednesday night, recognizes the need for safer, independent travel options, especially post-pandemic, and aligns with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028's focus on developing an active transport network.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Inter-Agency Technical Working Group on Active Transport (IATWG-AT) of the Department of Health (DOH) is tasked with leading, coordinating, and supervising the observance of the event. The IATWG-AT will also identify programs, projects, and activities for the annual celebration and coordinate with relevant NGOs and civil society groups.

National government agencies, instrumentalities, government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, and state universities and colleges are directed to support the DOH and IATWG-AT in implementing the proclamation effectively. Local government units and the private sector are encouraged to participate in the yearly celebration.

The proclamation supports the goals of the Philippine Clean Air Act (RA 8749), which promotes non-motorized transportation and a balance between development and environmental protection. It also aligns with the 1987 Constitution's policy to protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology.