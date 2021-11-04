Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #88, 25 October 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

2,756,932 Cases

2,654,173 Recoveries

41,793 Deaths

25,614,366 Vaccinated

• DOH recorded 60,957 active cases as of 24 October 2021, with the breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) as follows:

• Asymptomatic: 3,732 (6.1%)

o Mild: 47,234 (77.5%)

o Moderate: 5,607 (9.2%)

o Severe: 3,079 (5.1%)

o Critical: 1,305 (2.1%)

• Top regions by Active Cases:

1 National Capital Region (NCR) 11,624

2 Region IV-A: CALABARZON 7,258

3 Region III: Central Luzon 5,811

4 Region II: Cagayan Valley 5,731

5 Region VI: Western Visayas 4,014

6 Region I: Ilocos Region 3,453

7 Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) 3,148

8 Region IX: Zamboanga Peninsula 2,941

9 Region VII: Central Visayas 2,867

10 Region XI: Davao Region 2,746

• Out of the total 41,793 confirmed deaths, the most affected age group was 60-69 years old (27%) followed by 70-79 years old age group (22%) and 50-59 years old age group (19%).

• Twenty-four percent (24%) of the total number of deaths reported were from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13%), CALABARZON (12%), Central Visayas (10%), and Western Visayas (7%).

• DOH recorded a total of 27,213 healthcare workers that tested positive for COVID-19 as of 24 October 2021. Of these, 26,900 (98.8%) have recovered, 106 (0.4%) have died and 207 (0.7%) were active cases. Of the 207 active cases, 87 (42.0%) were mild, 59 (28.5%) were asymptomatic, 27 (13.0%) in severe condition, 25 (12.1%) in moderate condition, and 9 (4.3%) in critical condition.

Source: World Health Organization