Philippines Commits to Promoting Seafarer Welfare in IMO Council

Manila – The Philippines has pledged to prioritize seafarers' welfare in the agenda of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council following its successful re-election. In the recent elections held on December 1 at the 33rd IMO Assembly in London, the Philippines secured 136 out of 168 possible votes, ranking fourth highest among countries vying for a category C seat on the IMO Council for the 2024-2025 term.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stated on December 5 that this achievement, which marks a significant increase from the 112 votes received in 2021, demonstrates the trust and confidence of IMO member states in the Philippines' maritime credentials. Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative to the IMO, Teodoro Locsin Jr., affirmed the country's commitment to keeping seafarers at the forefront of the IMO's agenda.

In his speech, Locsin emphasized the importance of advancing maritime endeavors inclusively, honoring the legacy of seafarers and their contribution to global trade and economy. The Philippines, along with other elected countries under category C, will focus on interests in maritime transport or navigation. Other nations elected to the IMO Council include Bahamas, Bangladesh, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Trkiye.