Philippines: Business Groups Plan to Create Over 1 Million Jobs in 2024

Manila - The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) and associated business groups have announced a goal to generate more than one million new jobs in 2024. This initiative aligns with the Marcos administration's employment objectives.

According to Philippines News Agency, this ambition, part of 'Project Jobs,' is a collaborative effort involving the Philippine Exporters Confederation (PhilExport) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). Ortiz-Luis shared these plans with the Philippine News Agency on Friday, stating that the project will also involve the participation of the SM Group and other member companies. This initiative aims not only to support the government's employment targets but also to enhance the Philippines as a business destination.

Ortiz-Luis, who holds positions in both PhilExport and PCCI, acknowledged the limitations of their affiliated businesses, which can directly employ only 16 percent of the national labor force within the formal sector. He emphasized the need for collective action to create more job opportunities and maintain existing employment in the country. Ortiz-Luis highlighted the importance of policy stability and honoring legitimate contracts to attract and reassure investors.

The ECOP president also pointed out the positive impact of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s foreign visits in attracting international interest. He stressed that these efforts, coupled with robust and stable economic policies, are crucial in drawing further investments to the Philippines.