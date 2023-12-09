Philippines Bureau of Immigration Enforces eTravel Registration for International Travelers

Manila - With an expected increase in international travel, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines has issued a reminder to all inbound and outbound travelers about the mandatory registration in the one-stop electronic travel declaration system (eTravel).

According to Philippines News Agency, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco stated that both arriving and departing passengers must register at eTravel, a necessary step for undergoing immigration formalities at the bureau's counters in international airports and seaports. The registration process, accessible via the eGov PH App or the government website https://etravel.gov.ph, is designed to enhance border control services and streamline travel for the public.

Tansingco also called for cooperation from airline companies, emphasizing their role in informing customers about the compulsory nature of eTravel registration. He mentioned that reminders have been sent to airlines to ensure passengers are aware of the requirement to register on the eTravel platform before entering or leaving the country.

The rule mandates eTravel registration for arriving Filipino and foreign crew members and passengers, as well as departing Filipino passengers. Exceptions to this requirement include foreign diplomats and their dependents, foreign dignitaries and their delegations, holders of 9(e) diplomatic visas, and bearers of diplomatic and official/service passports.

The eTravel system, a collaborative effort between the BI, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Tourism, and other government agencies and stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry, represents a significant move towards digitizing travel processes. Tansingco revealed plans for the procurement of eTravel kiosks, which will facilitate registration for individuals without access to smartphones or the Internet.

Replacing the traditional arrival and departure cards, eTravel aims to reduce paper-based requirements and consolidate all necessary data in a single integrated platform, thereby enhancing efficiency and convenience for international travelers.