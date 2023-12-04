Philippines and WEF Sign Agreements on Blue Carbon and Plastic Pollution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - On the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, the Philippines and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have formalized agreements focusing on blue carbon ecosystems and tackling plastic pollution. These agreements aim to strengthen collaborative efforts in environmental conservation and pollution management.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga represented the Philippine government in signing the agreements with Neo Gim Huay, Managing Director of the WEF Center for Nature and Climate. Gim Huay elaborated that the agreements specify the joint efforts of the Philippine government and the WEF to protect and restore blue carbon ecosystems and address plastic pollution challenges.

Gim Huay emphasized the critical role of the Philippines, an archipelago, in these environmental initiatives. She expressed hope that these agreements would spur further community involvement, public policy formulation, and corporate participation in ecosystem protection. In response to an interview with Malacañang Press Briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez, she also mentioned the Philippines' progressive policies on plastic pollution, including the extended producer responsibility principle, which holds producers accountable for managing waste from consumption.

She expressed admiration for the marine protection projects in the Philippines, recalling her diving experience in Tubbataha, Palawan, which she referred to as one of the world's best marine parks.

Furthermore, Gim Huay highlighted the importance of collaboration with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration, focusing on ensuring sustainable ecosystems and translating global commitments into practical solutions for local communities.

Alfredo Giron Nava, WEF Head of Ocean Action Agenda and Friends of Ocean Action, reiterated the significance of President Marcos's support in realizing these environmental goals. He underscored the role of the Philippines as a global leader in environmental conservation.

Following the signing of the twin agreements, both the Philippines and the WEF will begin exchanging best practices with communities, civil societies, and the corporate sector. The goal is to transform these agreements into tangible progress on the ground, as stated by Gim Huay.