Philippines and UAE Sign MOU for 500-MW Capacity Data Centers

Manila - The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have embarked on a significant digital infrastructure collaboration with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish data centers with a combined capacity of around 500 megawatts. This agreement was reached to enhance digital infrastructure development between the two nations.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Alfredo Pascual signed the MOU with the UAE Ministry of Investment in Abu Dhabi on November 30. The MOU outlines a framework for strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the digital infrastructure sector. Pascual emphasized that this partnership is pivotal for the Philippines' progression in the global digital economy. The development of these data centers is expected to be critical for storing vital data and supporting applications that align with the country's digital ecosystem growth strategy. The agreement also aims to bolster public and private sector collaboration between the two countries, fostering investments in the data centers and sharing technical expertise in digital infrastructure.

UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi acknowledged the Philippines' rapid digital technology adoption and expressed that the partnership would accelerate digitalization efforts in the country. Bilateral trade between the Philippines and UAE has seen a significant increase in the first half of 2023, growing by 19.4 percent to USD506.1 million. Both Manila and Abu Dhabi anticipate that the MOU will further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.