Philippines and France Initiate Talks on Visiting Forces Agreement

Taguig City, Philippines - France and the Philippines have agreed to initiate discussions on a visiting forces agreement as part of efforts to strengthen their defense relations. The decision came following a meeting between French Minister for the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, both nations expressed their commitment to enhance defense cooperation through practical collaboration.

Secretary Teodoro, in a press conference in Taguig City, highlighted the intention to elevate and expand defense cooperation. This involves obtaining approvals from their respective heads of state and relevant agencies to start negotiations for a status of visiting forces agreement. The Philippines currently has similar agreements with the United States and Australia, providing a legal framework for the presence of foreign military forces. Additionally, the Philippines recently began negotiation talks for a Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan.

The talks between Teodoro and Lecornu also focused on increasing engagements in areas such as disaster risk reduction and resilience, defense technology, and combating non-traditional threats. Opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry and other strategic areas of investment were also discussed, with an emphasis on the security dimension.

Both officials agreed to continue navy visits and cooperation. Lecornu remarked on the significance of this meeting for advancing bilateral defense and security relationships, viewing it as a starting point for future joint endeavors beneficial to both countries.

On maritime security, Teodoro and Lecornu reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and recalled the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea. Teodoro emphasized the shared values and cooperation between the two countries, extending beyond the South China Sea to the Greater Pacific area, where France also maintains a presence.

Additionally, the ministers discussed various regional security issues, including concerns over the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the importance of maintaining peace in the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East, and Europe.

This meeting and subsequent agreement follow the commitment by Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines to deepen the strategic partnership between their countries.