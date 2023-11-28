Philippines Aims to Become a Premier Golf Tourism Destination

Taguig City – The Philippines is setting its sights on becoming a leading destination for golf enthusiasts, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT). This ambitious plan was unveiled at the inaugural Philippine Golf Tourism Summit held in Taguig City on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, speaking at the summit, highlighted the Philippines' potential to attract global golfers with its stunning landscapes, favorable climates, and world-class golf courses. Frasco emphasized the DOT's commitment to collaborating with both public and private sectors to enhance this niche tourism segment and attract more international visitors.

The global golf tourism market, Frasco noted, is projected to expand to over USD 41.87 billion by 2030. She described golf tourism as a promising frontier for the Philippines, underscoring the summit's role in fostering a deeper understanding of the industry and integrating it into the country's broader tourism strategy.

Mike Besa, a golf management and marketing consultant at Ponderosa Golf Club, pointed out the lucrative aspect of golf tourism, stating that a golf tourist typically spends 150 percent more daily than an average leisure traveler. Besa suggested making tee times more accessible, incentivizing golf courses to upgrade their facilities, and increasing capacity to host international golfers to capitalize on this opportunity.

Philippine Tour Operators' Association president Fe Abling-Yu recommended the Philippines enhance its involvement in international golf events and tournaments. She advocated for strategic planning, including crafting tailored golf packages catering to both leisure and professional golfers.

Secretary Frasco assured that the DOT is exploring all avenues to develop the market, including discussing potential incentives for golf courses with the Department of Finance. She expressed optimism about this collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to revise government policies and improve the Philippines' appeal as a golf tourism destination.

The Philippines currently boasts over 100 golf courses across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Among these, the Santa Barbara Golf Course in Iloilo province, established in 1907, is recognized as the oldest in the country.