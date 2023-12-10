Philippine Vessels Harassed in Consecutive Incidents by China Coast Guard

Ayungin Shoal, Philippines - In a series of aggressive encounters, Philippine boats and their escorts, including Vice Mayor Beltzasar Alindogan’s service vehicle, have faced harassment by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels. The latest incident occurred during a regular rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) at Ayungin Shoal on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the harassment led to damage of two out of the four Filipino ships involved in the RORE mission. The Philippine vessels identified in the incident were M/L Kalayaan, BRP Cabra, BRP Sindangan, and Unaizah Mae (UM) 1.

In a separate event on Saturday morning, three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels, providing humanitarian support to Filipino fisherfolk near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), were subjected to water cannon attacks at least eight times by CCG ships. A long-range acoustic device used during the encounter caused temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some of the Filipino crew members.

The NTF-WPS stated that during the Sunday incident, CCG and CMM vessels blocked and executed dangerous maneuvers against Philippine civilian supply vessels. Specifically, CCG vessel 5204 used a water cannon against the Philippine supply vessels, causing severe damage to M/L Kalayaan's engines and disabling the vessel. BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) is currently towing M/L Kalayaan back to Ulugan Bay, Palawan.

Furthermore, BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) sustained damage to its mast after being directly hit by the water cannons. Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, confirmed that UM1 was also targeted by the CCG's water cannons, although the extent of the damage was not specified.

The task force condemned China's unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine RORE mission to Ayungin Shoal, stating that these actions put the lives of Filipino crew members at risk. The NTF-WPS challenged the sincerity of China's calls for peaceful dialogue, demanding that China demonstrate responsible and trustworthy behavior as a member of the international community.

The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to act according to international laws, asserting its legal rights over maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which is part of the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf. These rights are supported by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 arbitral ruling.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez condemned the attacks against Philippine vessels, describing them as violations of international norms and direct challenges to Philippine sovereignty and rights. He criticized the use of water cannons and long-range acoustic devices against the vessels and highlighted the intimidation and harassment against Filipino fisherfolk within the Philippines' 370-km exclusive EEZ.

Romualdez expressed disappointment over China's dismissal of House Resolution No. 1494, which condemns China's activities in the West Philippine Sea and urges the government to defend sovereign rights over the country's EEZ. He emphasized the resolution's significance in light of China's ongoing illegal activities and disregard for international law in the region.

Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez defended the resolution against China's rejection, asserting the Philippines' right to express its stance on Chinese intrusion and harassment in its maritime waters. Despite these challenges, Romualdez emphasized the Philippines' commitment to seeking diplomatic solutions.