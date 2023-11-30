Philippine Senators Optimistic About Resumption of Peace Talks with National Democratic Front

Manila – Senators in the Philippines have expressed optimism regarding the recent announcement of peace negotiations resuming between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the National Democratic Front (NDF). In a statement issued on Thursday, Senator Jinggoy Estrada hailed the move as a "major stride towards progress," noting that the willingness of both parties to discuss and reach consensus despite differences is a positive step for the country's advancement.

According to Philippines News Agency, "This development signifies a critical step toward peacefully resolving the long-standing armed conflict. With President Marcos Jr.'s initiative to grant amnesty to rebels, we see new possibilities for lasting peace," Estrada stated. He pledged to monitor the negotiations closely, emphasizing that any agreements should reflect justice, inclusivity, reconciliation, and the best interests of the Filipino people.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian described the resumption of talks as a "breakthrough," signifying a mutual commitment to prioritize diplomacy and foster understanding and cooperation. He expressed hope that this would lead to a sustained cessation of hostilities, particularly benefiting communities affected by the conflict.

Gatchalian emphasized the importance of an inclusive economic development strategy as part of a comprehensive approach to resolve issues with the communist rebels. "This significant step is a testament to both sides' dedication to the welfare and progress of the Filipino people," he added.

The peace talks, set to resume following the signing of a joint statement in Oslo, Norway, on November 23, are recognized as crucial for uniting the nation and addressing the root causes of the armed conflict.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine Army (PA) also expressed their support for the initiative. DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. noted that this move aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.'s inclusive peace agenda and is vital for uniting the nation and resolving long-standing grievances.

Abalos acknowledged the detrimental impact of insurgency on local communities, underscoring the necessity of peace for economic growth and progress. "We urge all Filipinos to support efforts towards peacefully resolving the conflict and ending the CPP-NPA-NDF's armed struggle," he stated.

The Philippine Army echoed similar sentiments, hoping that the exploratory talks would lead to national progress. While emphasizing continued vigilance until a final peace framework is established, the Army affirmed its commitment to work with various sectors to achieve lasting peace for all Filipinos.