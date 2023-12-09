Philippine Senate Set to Pass Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act Before Congressional Break

Manila - The Philippine Senate has pledged to pass the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, a bill endorsed as urgent by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., before commencing its five-week recess starting December 16.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senate Bill No. 2432, which received approval with amendments on its second reading on December 6, is anticipated to clear its final reading on Monday. Senator Cynthia Villar, the chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform and a co-author of the bill, explained in a weekend interview that the bill's progression to the third reading is automatic due to its urgent certification by the President. The move to the final reading was deferred to Monday at the request of Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III.

The bill aims to impose severe sanctions on illegal activities such as smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and the formation of cartels involving agricultural and fishery products. These measures are intended as a safeguard against economic sabotage, to protect the interests of farmers, and to prevent tax and duty leakages. Additionally, the bill seeks to combat tax evasion and the non-payment of duties, ultimately ensuring the well-being of agricultural producers, consumer welfare, and the overall health of the economy.

Under the proposed legislation, agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel activities will be classified as economic sabotage when the value of each agricultural and fishery product involved in the crime exceeds PHP1 million. The bill prescribes a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine triple the value of the products involved for those convicted of such acts, including those who aid or abet in their commission.

If the offender is a government officer or employee, they will face additional penalties, including perpetual disqualification from public office, loss of voting rights and the ability to participate in public elections, and forfeiture of employment benefits.

The bill also proposes the creation of an Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council, to be chaired by the President or a designated permanent representative. Senator Villar expressed her readiness to attend a bicameral conference to reconcile any discrepancies between the Senate and House of Representatives' versions of the bill.

The House of Representatives had approved its version of the bill in September. This new bill, if enacted, will repeal Republic Act 10845, known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, and introduce more stringent sanctions.