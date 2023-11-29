Philippine President to Attend COP28, Engage in Bilateral Meetings

Manila, Philippines - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to depart Manila on Thursday to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) in Dubai. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed this information on Wednesday, outlining the President's agenda for the conference.

According to Philippines News Agency, DFA Assistant Secretary Maria Teresa Almojuela, during a pre-departure briefing in Malacañan, stated that President Marcos will be the 11th speaker at the COP28 plenary. He is also scheduled to participate in a leader session on transforming climate finance. Almojuela highlighted that over 140 heads of state, governments, and royalties have confirmed their attendance, with major events including the World Climate Action Summit and engagements at the leaders' level.

Loss and Damage Fund Discussions

One of the key focuses of this year's COP is the establishment of the framework for the Loss and Damage Fund, Almojuela noted. This fund is designed to provide financial assistance to developing countries adversely affected by climate change. Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, speaking via Zoom, emphasized the importance of this discussion, stating that the fund addresses financial needs beyond the capacity of countries, including contributions from developed countries and private sources.

COP28's Agenda

Almojuela further explained that COP28 will concentrate on commitments to accelerate the energy transition, enhance climate finance, and ensure resilient food systems. She expressed confidence that President Marcos's engagements would reflect the Philippines' priorities regarding these themes.

The conference is expected to draw over 70,000 delegates, including world leaders, to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action among 198 countries, the European Union, and various stakeholders. The Philippines has registered 237 onsite delegates from 16 agencies and civil society for COP28.

Bilateral Meetings

The Philippine government is finalizing about a dozen bilateral meetings between President Marcos and other world leaders attending COP28. While the details of these meetings are still being confirmed, Almojuela indicated they are crucial for the country's diplomatic engagements.

Additional Events

Prior to COP28, President Marcos is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community in Dubai upon his arrival on Thursday afternoon. He will also inaugurate the Philippine Pavilion and speak at a side event organized by the Philippines, Kenya, and the International Organization for Migration, focusing on the nexus between climate change and migration.