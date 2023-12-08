Philippine National Police Announces Key Personnel Reassignments

Manila - The Philippine National Police (PNP) has implemented a new round of reassignments for three senior officers as part of its latest organizational restructuring. PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. announced on Friday that Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, previously the director of the PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service (PRBS), has been appointed as the acting chief of the Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol). According to Philippines News Agency, Dizon's former role as PRBS director will be filled by Col. Leon Victor Rosete, who served as the deputy director for administration of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group. Additionally, Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque, the former chief of PRO-5, has been reassigned as the acting chief of the Directorate for Research and Development. These changes are set to take effect on December 11. In related news, Gen. Acorda commended the 41 police officers and non-uniformed personnel who passed the 2023 Bar examinations. He emphasized their role in upholding justice and public service, highlighting their achievement as a reflection of the PNP's commitment to continuous learning and professionalism.