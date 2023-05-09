Philippine manufacturing output sustains growth in March

The manufacturing production in the Philippines sustained its growth in March, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Based on the preliminary results of a monthly survey, the year-on-year value of production index (VaPI) and the volume of production index (VoPI) increased by 4.9 percent and 2.2 percent in March, respectively.

The PSA said the March VaPI growth is slower than that in February at 9 percent, attributing the slower growth in March mainly to the slower yearly increase in the index of manufacture of beverages industry division with an 11.1 percent annual increment from 27.2 percent in February.

On the other hand, the agency also attributed the slower growth of VoPi in March to the lower annual rates in the manufacture of beverages, chemical products and basic metals.

Source: Xinhua Finance Agency