Philippine Legislators Monitor Market Prices to Prevent Overpricing During Holiday Season

Quezon City, Philippines – Speaker Martin Romualdez and Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo conducted an inspection at a public market in Quezon City to ensure that prices of basic commodities remain within the suggested retail prices (SRP) as the holiday season approaches.

According to Philippines News Agency, During their visit to the Farmers Market, one of Quezon City's major public markets, Romualdez emphasized the importance of preventing traders from exploiting the holiday season by increasing the prices of basic goods. He stated that the Christmas season should be a time of giving and compassion, and ensuring affordability of goods for the majority is crucial. The House of Representatives, which holds oversight functions to combat inflation, is committed to protecting the public's welfare by offering affordable goods, particularly as the holidays near. Romualdez pledged to safeguard the public against hoarding, price manipulation, and unreasonable price hikes. Tulfo added that the Lower House would continuously monitor market prices and the availability of stocks of Christmas food products, declaring a determined effort against profiteers targeting vulnerable consumers.