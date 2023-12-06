Philippine Health System Remains Low Risk Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases

Manila - Despite a recent increase in Covid-19 infections, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has assured that the country's healthcare system capacity remains at low risk. The week of November 28 to December 4, 2023, saw 1,340 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in 19 weeks, averaging 191 cases per day.

According to Philippines News Agency, The DOH explained that the slight increase in cases at the national level does not significantly impact the health system's capacity, with total and ICU bed utilization rates currently at 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Respiratory illnesses, including influenza and Covid-19, typically rise during the rainy season and colder months. Additionally, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, continues to circulate, making transmission possible regardless of the season.

In response to this trend, the DOH encourages the public to remain vigilant and continue practicing protective measures such as wearing masks, ensuring adequate ventilation, isolating when sick, and getting vaccinated and boosted. These steps are essential for safeguarding against infection or severe disease, particularly during the holiday season.