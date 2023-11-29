Philippine Government Embraces Science-Based Farming to Reduce Rice Importation

Manila, Philippines - Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has announced the national government's strategy to adopt cutting-edge technologies and construct more agricultural infrastructures. This initiative aims to enhance rice production, increase farm yield, and augment grain supply. Speaking at the 35th National Rice R4D Conference in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday, Tiu Laurel emphasized the government's urgency in expanding irrigation coverage and establishing additional drying facilities and infrastructures to boost rice yield.

According to Philippines News Agency, the ultimate goal of these efforts is to minimize rice importation, thereby moving closer to achieving national food security and self-sufficiency. The country has seen a reduction in rice imports, with around 2.8 million tons imported this year, 1 million tons less than last year, thanks to improved rice harvests. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed a desire for a sustainable rice value chain in the Philippines, achievable through prioritized research and development. Tiu Laurel also mentioned the President's focus on making livestock, poultry, fisheries, and high-value crops affordable and accessible to Filipinos.

Enforcement agencies are prepared to tackle smuggling, hoarding, and price manipulation of farm products, aiming to protect both consumers and farmers. Laurel highlighted that minimizing importation of rice and other agricultural products could create jobs and reverse the decline in agriculture's contribution to economic growth. With approximately 2.4 million agricultural workers involved in rice farming, many of whom are aging, there's a hope to attract a new generation of farmers, researchers, and innovators to ensure the country's future food security.