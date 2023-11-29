Philippine Experience Program Showcases Heritage and Cuisine in Bacolod and Silay

Negros Occidental, Philippines - The Philippine Experience: Culture, Heritage and Arts Program (PEP) of the Department of Tourism (DOT) launched its Western Visayas leg on Wednesday, highlighting the heritage sites and culinary offerings of Bacolod and Silay Cities in Negros Occidental. DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the tour, which included various attractions in both cities, accompanied by tourism officials, travel writers, vloggers, and tour operators.

According to Philippines News Agency, In her statement, Frasco expressed optimism about the country's tourism recovery, emphasizing the unique cultural identity of the Philippines as a major draw. The PEP initiative draws inspiration from "Suroy Suroy Sugbo," a successful tourism strategy launched in Cebu by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Frasco's mother, in 2008. Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez hosted a lunch reception at Bantug Lake Ranch, where guests sampled local delicacies and experienced the renowned cuisine of Bacolod.

The menu featured local favorites like apan-apan or adobong kangkong Bacolod style, kinilaw nga tangigue, ensalada nga langka, chicken inasal, and various sweet treats. Frasco's itinerary also included a reception at the Governor Center, visits to The Upper East of Megaworld, the Orange Project and Art Gallery, and the Association of Negros Producers. The day concluded with the Governor's Ball at the Capitol Social Hall.

Earlier, the delegation toured Silay City's Heritage Zone, experienced slow food at Casa A. Gamboa, and visited the Hawaiian Philippine Company. Frasco received a copy of the cookbook "Sud-an": Rediscovering Western Visayas Cuisine through the Ark of Taste' from Reena Gamboa, President of Slow Food Negros Island. Silay City councilor Ryan Gamboa, chairperson of the tourism committee, highlighted the significance of Silay in the tourism landscape and the focus on slow food using indigenous ingredients.