Philippine Delegation Proposes to Host Loss and Damage Fund Board at UNFCC-COP28

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - At the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC-COP28) in Dubai, the Philippine delegation put forward its proposal to host the Board of the Loss and Damage Fund. This move highlights the country's active role in global climate change initiatives.

According to Philippines News Agency, Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga outlined the Philippines' qualifications for hosting the Board. She emphasized the country's unique position, having experienced firsthand the impacts of climate change, and its long-standing commitment to fair and equitable global governance.

In her national statement delivered on Saturday, Loyzaga reflected on the Philippines' history in international environmental agreements, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the UNFCCC with its Paris Agreement. She underscored the country's dedication to multilateralism and international cooperation, recognizing the need for global solidarity to address the complex challenges of climate change.

A significant development at the Dubai COP28 was the agreement among delegates on the operationalization of a fund to assist countries vulnerable to climate change-related loss and damage. This represents a major milestone in this year's UN climate conference.

Loyzaga also highlighted the Philippine delegation's ongoing efforts to promote climate justice, adhering to principles of equity and responsibility. The delegation advocates for urgent and effective support, including capacity building, technology transfer, and financing, particularly for developing countries.

The Philippines, as Loyzaga pointed out, is actively pursuing measures to mitigate climate change impacts. These include investments in renewable energy, resilience building, skill development, and integrating climate considerations into national development plans and budgets. The country is finalizing its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Implementation Plan, guiding its commitment to a secure and sustainable future.

Loyzaga concluded her statement by reiterating the Philippines' bid to host the Board of the Loss and Damage Fund, emphasizing the country's readiness to contribute its extensive experience and resilience in facing climate challenges. She called on global leaders to unite and act decisively for a resilient, equitable, and prosperous global community, urging them to prioritize collective action for a sustainable future.

Hosting the Fund in the Philippines would symbolize a global commitment to inclusivity and ensure that the perspectives of the most affected nations shape critical climate policies.