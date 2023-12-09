Philippine Bureau of Customs Set to Surpass 2023 Revenue Goals

Manila - The Bureau of Customs (BOC) of the Philippines is on track to exceed its revenue collection targets for 2023, as indicated by an agency official on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of staff of Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, the BOC is optimistic about reaching its 2023 goals, having already logged a surplus of PHP17.68 billion in revenues as of November. From January to November, the bureau has collected PHP813.65 billion, with a target range set between PHP900 billion to PHP1 trillion for the entire year.

Agaceta attributed the increase in revenue collection to strict monitoring of values, despite a lower volume of goods, and an intensified anti-smuggling drive, which has led to improved compliance from importers. As of November 30, the BOC has confiscated PHP42.4 billion worth of smuggled commodities, including PHP24.3 billion worth of counterfeit goods, PHP7.58 billion in illegal drugs, PHP4.55 billion in agricultural products and tobacco, and PHP964 million in general merchandise.

The bureau achieved its highest annual revenue collection in 2022, amassing PHP862.929 billion, significantly surpassing its PHP721.52 billion goal by 19.6 percent or PHP141.409 billion.

Furthermore, Agaceta revealed that at least 3,000 employees who were with the BOC in 2018 are set to receive a total of PHP1 billion in cash rewards, based on the agency's 2018 revenue performance, where it collected PHP9.1 billion in excess cash, exceeding its target of PHP576 billion by reaching PHP585.45 billion. This reward, approved under Commissioner Rubio's efforts to boost employee morale, is in accordance with Republic Act No. 9335 or the Attrition Act of 2005, which entitles BOC employees to individual rewards for surpassing revenue targets. The computation for the rewards will be based on the employee's salary grade and actual duties in 2018, with distribution anticipated by the end of the year.

In addition, Agaceta mentioned that at least PHP341 million in rewards and incentives would be distributed among BOC units.