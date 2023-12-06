Philippine Bishop Supports Christmas Convoy to West Philippine Sea

Palawan - The Apostolic Vicar of Taytay, Palawan, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, expressed support on Wednesday for a "Christmas convoy" organized by a civilian organization to bring holiday cheer to Philippine-controlled areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). The convoy aims to support military officers and fisherfolk defending the nation's territorial waters.

According to Philippines News Agency, the convoy is a peaceful gesture of support for those safeguarding the Philippines' territorial integrity. "The convoy, bringing gifts and good cheer, is a peaceful activity within our territorial waters and demonstrates support for our military and fisherfolk," he said in a statement. Pabillo also expressed gratitude to those who contributed gifts to the initiative, hoping the activity would spread positivity. The convoy, organized by the "Atin Ito Coalition," will visit Patag Island, Lawak Island, and Pag-asa Island. The coalition chose December 10 for the commencement of the three-day Christmas caravan, coinciding with International Human Rights Day.

The convoy, comprising one main ship and 40 smaller boats, will be accompanied by vessels from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). The National Security Council has authorized the civilian convoy to sail near Ayungin Shoal but not directly to the Philippine Navy ship BRP Sierra Madre, citing security reasons.