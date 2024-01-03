Philippine Athletics gets another Foton van

MANILA: The new year ushers in big cheers for Philippine Athletics as Foton, one of its corporate partners and key supporter, formalized its donation of a Foton Traveller van in a simple turnover ceremony at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City. The Foton Traveller van will be the official vehicle of the Philippine Athletics. This is the second time Foton Motor Philippines has donated a van to the sports association. Rommel Sytin, president of Foton Motor Philippines, awarded the symbolic key to Philippine Athletics officials, led by president Terry Capistrano. "On behalf of the Philippine Athletics, I convey our sincerest appreciation to Foton Motor Philippines and Mr. Rommel Sytin for their generosity. Mr. Sytin is part of the Philippine Athletics in its board. More than that he is a true friend and staunch supporter of the federation," Capistrano said in a statement on Wednesday. Sytin said he looks forward for a stronger partnership with Philippine Athletics in developing 'future sports heroes who wil l bring honor to the country.' Also present during the turnover ceremony were Foton Motor Philippines general manager Levi Santos and executive Timothy Sytin, and Philippine Athletics special assistant to the president, Reli de Leon and secretary general Edward Kho. Source: Philippines News Agency