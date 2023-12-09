Philippine Air Force Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway in Puerto Princesa, No Injuries Reported

Puerto Princesa, Palawan - A Philippine Air Force (PAF) light cargo aircraft experienced a runway mishap at the Puerto Princesa airport on Saturday morning, veering off the runway without causing injuries or property damage.

According to Philippines News Agency, wing commander of the Tactical Operations Wing West, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Escarcha described the event as minor, explaining that the aircraft skidded into an adjacent grassy area. The pilots promptly took precautionary measures, shutting down the aircraft safely. He emphasized that there was no damage to property and likened the incident to an airplane going out onto the sidewalk of a road.

Escarcha confirmed that the aircraft was not carrying any civilian passengers, only its two pilots and three crew members, all of whom remained unharmed. The NC212i light lift aircraft, used for various air operations including troop and cargo transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and maritime patrols, is capable of operating on unpaved runways. The aircraft is stationed at the Antonio Bautista Air Base and continues to be fully operational despite the incident.