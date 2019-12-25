PhilHealth urges public to register

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has called on the public to register to enable them to avail of its services, especially with the full implementation of the Universal Health Care Law by 2020.

Philip Cataylo of PhilHealth 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that individuals aged 21 years and above should register so that they could be assessed and categorized as either direct contributors or indirect contributors.

Cataylo said direct contributors are those who are employed, self-employed, and Overseas Filipino Workers who have the capacity to pay.

The indirect contributors are senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program who do not have the capacity to pay, he added.

He said the government would shoulder the monthly contribution of indirect contributors.

Every Filipino is now covered with PhilHealth. The question is if they have registered with PhilHealth. They need to come to the office to register for them to have a record (with us), he said.

Republic Act 11223, otherwise known as the Universal Health Care Law, was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in February last year while its Implementing Rules and Regulations was signed last October 10. The law covers medical, dental, mental, emergency, and palliative care.

Professionals should also be certified by the Department of Health to include primary care institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency