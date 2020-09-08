PhilHealth report for PRRD out Sept 14: DOJ chief

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday said the task force is set to release its report next week to President Rodrigo Duterte on the probe into alleged anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), including possible administrative and criminal charges against erring officials.

“By September 14, we (the task force) should be able to submit to you (President Duterte) our report and findings including administrative and/or criminal cases against persons in Philhealth who will.. shall be found to be responsible for anomalies or irregularities,” Guevarra said in a televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

He added that for the rest of the week, the task force composed of representatives of the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit, Civil Service Commission, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of the Special Assistant to the President, Anti-Money Laundering Council, National Bureau of Investigation, and National Prosecution Service, would consolidate all information gathered during the seven hearings conducted.

Guevarra said the task force ended its probe Monday but the various composite teams would continue building up on the possible cases, if warranted, that could stand in court. In the meantime, he said the goal would be to provide a bird’s eye view of the problem within the corporation.

“Building up (a case) will probably require more time,” Guevarra said.

During the hearings, some witnesses who were former PhilHealth officials revealed different fraudulent schemes allegedly employed through the years by PhilHealth officers and employees, both in its main and regional offices, in collusion with some doctors and hospitals, and even banks, which act as remittance centers.

Aside from the task force, the Senate also conducted its probe into the state insurer’s controversies and ended its hearings last month.

Aside from the alleged fraudulent schemes, PhilHealth is also facing corruption investigations over the questionable release of funds through its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism and the planned procurement of “grossly overpriced” IT equipment.

Guevarra earlier said the scope of the task force’s work would include “the completion of any ongoing investigations or special audits, and resolution of any pending cases, regarding PhilHealth irregularities (which) will be expedited”.

Source: Philippines News Agency