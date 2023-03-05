PhilHealth offers family planning services among its benefits

Filipinos may avail of permanent contraception procedures under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). In a news release on Sunday, PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. reminded its members and their dependents that several permanent contraception procedures are covered by the state-run health insurer. 'We would like to inform everyone that these benefits are automatically given and available at all PhilHealth accredited hospitals and ambulatory surgical clinics and primary care facilities,' Ledesma said. He said PhilHealth will cover permanent contraception procedures such as vasectomy for men and ligation or transection of fallopian tubes for women. Ledesma said PhilHealth covers both healthcare facility fee and physician fee components for voluntary surgical contraception procedures. The physician fee component includes family planning counseling and client assessment, as well as intra-operative services including the provision of anesthesia, he added. 'Kasama po sa healthcare facility fee component ang room and board sa ospital o clinic; mga gamot na gagamitin sa operasyon at habang naka-confine; X-ray, laboratory, at iba pang ancillary procedures and services; at supplies na gagamitin sa mismong operation at during confinement (The healthcare facility fee component includes room and board at the hospital or clinic; drugs to be used in surgery and while confined; X-ray, laboratory, and other ancillary procedures and services; and supplies to be used in the operation itself and during confinement),' he said. Post-operative consultation within 90 days from the day of surgery including dressing changes, local incision care, removal of sutures and management of complications that do not require hospitalization are also covered. 'These benefits form part of our Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-related benefits. Kasama rin po ang outpatient treatment para sa (It includes outpatient treatment for) malaria, HIV-AIDS, and tuberculosis,' he added. PhilHealth also covers long-term but reversible birth control measures, specifically, the Insertion of Intrauterine Devices (IUD) and Subdermal Contraceptive Implants. Among the Philippines' SDGs is to 'ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all Filipinos at all ages,' with the target of ensuring 'universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programs' by 2030. The Philippines has a total population of 109,035,343 as of 2020, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority

Source: Philippines News Agency