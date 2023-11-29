PhilHealth Members to Anticipate Premium Rate Increase in 2024

Manila, Philippines - Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) members are being advised to prepare for an increase in their premium rates, set to rise from the current 4% to 5% of their basic monthly pay starting January 2024. This adjustment is in compliance with Section 10 of Chapter III of the Republic Act 11223, also known as the Universal Health Care Act, which outlines premium contributions from 2019 to 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the PhilHealth public affairs office, the upcoming change is a direct implementation of the provisions of the law. Jalbuna, speaking at a media forum held in a local hotel on Wednesday, clarified that the current premium rate is 4%, following the government's decision to defer the planned increase to 4.5% for 2023 in light of the ongoing recovery from the health pandemic.

While PhilHealth has not yet received specific guidelines or directives regarding the exact premium rate or potential deferment, they are proactively informing the public about the expected adjustment. Jalbuna highlighted that for employed members, the premium cost is shared, with 50% coming from their salary and the other half paid by their employer. In contrast, voluntary paying members and migrant workers will be responsible for their entire premium.

Jalbuna also emphasized that the increase in premium rates will be accompanied by an expansion of benefits, including medical, dental, mental, and outpatient services, ensuring enhanced service quality for members.

PhilHealth is currently promoting the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (KonSulTa) Package, a preventive healthcare benefits package available through accredited providers. As of October 31, there were 160 accredited Konsulta providers in the region. However, only 145,301 of the 1.59 million members registered with Konsulta have sought consultation.

Dr. Athena Lauron, Medical Specialist II of PhilHealth's healthcare delivery management division-benefit administration section, detailed that the Konsulta package includes consultation and case management, preventive health services, assistance in accessing services in partner facilities, referrals to specialty care, laboratory tests, and medicines.