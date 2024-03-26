PhilHealth ‘Konsulta’ caravan goes to Antique

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) urged Antique residents to help spread awareness on the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) as the program was launched in the province on Tuesday. PhilHealth-Western Visayas acting vice president Janet Monteverde said the program offers a range of services, such as consultation, selected laboratory, health screening, and medicines from accredited providers. 'I appeal to you (Antiqueños) to become advocates of the Konsulta program so that those still not aware of the program shall be informed and avail of the benefits,' Monteverde said. PhilHealth-Antique head Junie Sabusap said all government hospitals in the province and rural health units of the 18 towns are accredited providers. During the caravan, 250 had their first encounter with doctors, including 62-year-old Raymundo Gerona from Barangay Maybato Norte of this town. 'Through the Konsulta program, I could avail of free consultation and maintenance medicines,' Geron a, who is afflicted with diabetes, said. The Konsulta program was first implemented in Antique in January 2023. Accredited facilities receive a capitation fund of PHP500 for each member and dependent who registered and availed of the program. 'Capitation fund is a payment mechanism where Konsulta health providers are paid for their services to keep them sustainable,' Sabusap said. Antique has already availed of PHP4 million capitation fund, with the San Jose de Buenavista RHU receiving the highest at PHP1.99 million among accredited package providers in Western Visayas as of December 2023. San Jose de Buenavista Mayor Elmer Untaran said the capitation fund enabled them to hire primary care physicians and purchase medicines. Source: Philippines News Agency