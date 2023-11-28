PhilHealth Disburses P3.7 Million for Konsulta Package in Antique

Antique – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has disbursed PHP3.7 million for benefit claims to Konsulta Package providers in Antique as of the end of October this year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Janimhe Jalbuna, head of the Public Affairs Unit at PhilHealth Western Visayas, reported that 32,508 of the 225,438 registered members in the region have availed of the service. The program involves an initial patient encounter where members' medical histories are recorded.

During their first visit, members can receive consultation, health screening, and assessment. Based on screening results and subsequent lab tests, members may also be eligible for free medicines included in the package. Common diseases addressed through consultations include pneumonia, hypertension, myocardial infarction, newborn sepsis, and asthma.

Antique boasts 27 accredited Konsulta providers, including eight district hospitals, the provincial Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista, and rural health units across 18 towns. The province is noted for having the highest number of healthcare providers in the region.

PhilHealth head in Antique, Junie Sabusap, emphasized the intensified campaign launched in 2022 to encourage more members to utilize the Konsulta package. Members can register for the program either through self-registration on the PhilHealth portal or assisted registration via employers, facility social workers, or local government units.