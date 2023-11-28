PhilHealth Announces Increased Benefits for Stroke Patients

Manila – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has announced a significant increase in benefits for stroke patients. This enhancement aims to better support individuals facing high treatment and recovery expenses for this condition.

According to Philippines News Agency, In its public advisory, PhilHealth acknowledged the substantial costs associated with stroke treatment. The state insurer has raised the benefit package for ischemic stroke, which involves blood clots or clogged nerves leading to the brain, from PHP28,000 to PHP76,000. Additionally, benefits for hemorrhagic stroke, caused by bleeding in the brain due to nerve rupture, have been increased from PHP38,000 to PHP80,000.

Stroke is a leading cause of death in the Philippines, with a 0.9 percent prevalence rate. Of these stroke-related deaths, approximately 70 percent are attributed to ischemic strokes, while the remaining 30 percent are due to hemorrhagic strokes.