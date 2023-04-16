PhilCycling nat’l road tourney set May 30-June 2

The Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling) announced on Sunday the staging of the National Championships for Road from May 30 to June 2 in and around Tagaytay City and neighboring Batangas towns. The tournament will have competitions in road (massed start), criterium and individual time trial (ITT) for men and women Elite, juniors (17 and 18 years old) and youth (16 and under) categories. Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham Tolentino said the National Road Championships are entered in the International Cycling Union calendar. Online registration is until April 30. PhilCycling will announce the list of eligible cyclists on May 5. Recognized teams or clubs will be allowed to register a maximum of eight riders in road (massed start), five in criterium and three in ITT. A rider will be allowed to race in a maximum of two events. More details about the tournament will be available at PhilCycling's official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/philcycling. The National Road Championships are supported by the POC, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City, Eighth District of Cavite, Province of Cavite and First District of Batangas. Last year's winners were Jermyn Prado (women's Elite criterium), Mathilda Krog Boots Ryan Cayubit (men's Elite criterium), Mathilda Krog (women's Under-23 criterium), Rench Michael Bondoc (men's Under-23 criterium), Kim Bonilla (women's junior 17-18 years old), Pepito Khalil (men's junior), Angelica Altamirano (women's youth Under-16) and Guill Aisaiah Farin (men's youth). Prado topped the ITT and was second in massed start (road) in the 30th Southeast Asian Games which Tagaytay City hosted in 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency