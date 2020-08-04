PHIC to allocate P70-M trust fund to 2 Antique hospitals

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHIC) will allocate a total of PHP69.9 million in trust fund for the two hospitals in the province of Antique.

Junie Sabusap, PHIC chief in Antique province, in an interview Monday, said a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for Health Care Providers Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) under fortuitous event was signed with the provincial government on July 30.

“The MOA for Health Care Providers IRM is the PHIC’s support to the local government units (LGUs) in their fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Under the MOA, two hospitals — the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH), which is the provincial hospital in San Jose de Buenavista and the Culasi District Hospital in Culasi town — would be given trust fund to be used in their response for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

He said the MOA, which is now with their regional office in Iloilo, will be endorsed within this week to their central office for approval.

“Once the MOA will be approved, the PHIC will be allocating PHP61.7 million to the ASMGH as the Covid-19 referral hospital in Antique,” he said.

He said the Culasi District Hospital, as the Covid-19 back-up hospital in northern Antique, will also be allocated PHP8.2 million.

Meanwhile, Integrated Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ric Noel Naciongayo, in a separate interview, said the IRM when approved by the PHIC central office will be a big help because the amount will be downloaded to the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO).

“The hospitals will request the fund from the PTO subject to the proper disbursement procedure,” he said.

He said hospital charges will still be based on the PHIC Case Rates on Covid-19.

Among the Covid-19 healthcare benefit packages by the PHIC where the trust fund could be used is on the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory testing of patients that could range from PHP901 to PHP3,409 and the pneumonia package for mild to critical cases in the amount of PHP43,997 to PHP786,384.

Source: Philippines News Agency