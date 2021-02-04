PH won’t interfere in Myanmar affairs: Panelo

The Philippines would not intervene in Myanmar’s internal affairs, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Wednesday following the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials by the military.

While the Philippine government is concerned over the military takeover in Myanmar, it respects the independence of its neighboring country, Panelo said during his commentary show “Counterpoint.”

“Kung medyo meron talagang paglabag eh mage-express tayo ng opinion o ng concern. Hanggang doon lang pero hindi tayo makikialam hindi po ba kagaya rin ng ayaw nating pinakikialaman tayo rito. Iyan ang tinatawag na paggalang sa bawat isa (If there is indeed a violation, we will express our opinion or concern. However, we will not interfere as we also do not want others to interfere in our affairs. We respect Myanmar’s independence),” he said.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman on Tuesday called on the Duterte government to take a strong stand against the military coup in Myanmar, saying its refusal to comment on the issue “confirms and defends the militarization of the government.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace would let the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) make an official statement on the political strife in Myanmar.

Panelo advised Lagman to just focus on his job as a lawmaker.

He also told the congressman to trust Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. who is monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar.

“Nonchalant daw tayo. Ang problema kasi wala ka sa executive department. Eh diyan lang muna tayo sa Kongreso. Focus on your duty. Hayaan niyo na itong si Teddy Boy Locsin. Siya ang secretary of Foreign Affairs. (He’s saying we’re nonchalant. Problem is he’s not with the executive department. You belong to Congress so focus on your duty. Let Teddy Boy Locsin do his job). That’s his turf. We’ll let him do his job,” Panelo said.

Myanmar’s powerful military on Feb. 1 arrested and detained Suu Kyi and other senior political officials of ruling party National League for Democracy (NDL).

The landslide win of Suu Kyi and her ruling party in November last year was voided after Myanmar’s armed forces declared one-year state of emergency and seized all legislative, executive, and judicial powers.

In a statement released Tuesday, the DFA said the Philippines is following with “deep concern” the situation in Myanmar.

The DFA also advised Filipinos in the host country to exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities.